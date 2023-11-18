Ombudsman Comments On Decision Of UN International Court Of Justice

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The decision on provisional measures adopted by the UN
International Court of Justice on 17 November 2023 regarding the
application of the International Convention on the Prevention of
All Forms of Racial Discrimination has once again refuted Armenia's
unfounded claims against Azerbaijan at the legal level," The
Ombudsman's Office says, Azernews reports.
It was stated that most of the accusation-oriented opinions put
forward against Azerbaijan on various platforms have been rejected
by the International Court of Justice, as well as the absence of
any factual basis for these opinions was once again confirmed.
Tolerance has a solid foundation in Azerbaijan, rich traditions
and deep historical and cultural roots. At the state level,
attention is paid to ensuring the rights and freedoms of people of
different nationalities and religions living in our country,
cultural diversity, rules of coexistence, their development and
harmonisation. The Azerbaijani State calls to declare its
commitment to the international legal obligations regarding the
protection of the rights of the inhabitants of Garabagh of Armenian
origin, it is declared at a high level that the security and
humanitarian needs of these persons will be guaranteed and
practical steps are taken for the reintegration of the inhabitants
of Armenian origin.
"As the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, we work to ensure the rights and freedoms of everyone
living in our country, regardless of their nationality, religion,
race, ethnicity or other affiliation.
The issue of ensuring and protecting the rights and freedoms of
our citizens of Armenian origin living in Karabakh, as established
by the national legislation and international documents, is always
in the centre of the Ombudsman's attention.
