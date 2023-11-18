-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Ship Decommissioned In Iran Set Off On Its Way


11/18/2023 7:14:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani ship, which was moored yesterday after leaving the Iranian port of Astara, was removed from the dock today and headed for the Baku port of Hovsan, according to Reza Nemati, head of administration of the Iranian port of Astara, Azernews reports.

According to him, the cargo of the ship with a displacement of 2.5 thousand tonnes was petrochemicals. The port said that two ships were involved in the decommissioning of the vessel in the past 24 hours.

The reason for the ship sinking was unfavorable weather conditions.

MENAFN18112023000195011045ID1107449940

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search