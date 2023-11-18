Azerbaijani Ship Decommissioned In Iran Set Off On Its Way

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani ship, which was moored yesterday after leaving
the Iranian port of Astara, was removed from the dock today and
headed for the Baku port of Hovsan, according to Reza Nemati, head
of administration of the Iranian port of Astara, Azernews reports.
According to him, the cargo of the ship with a displacement of
2.5 thousand tonnes was petrochemicals. The port said that two
ships were involved in the decommissioning of the vessel in the
past 24 hours.
The reason for the ship sinking was unfavorable weather
conditions.
