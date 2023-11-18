Azerbaijani Ship Decommissioned In Iran Set Off On Its Way

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani ship, which was moored yesterday after leaving the Iranian port of Astara, was removed from the dock today and headed for the Baku port of Hovsan, according to Reza Nemati, head of administration of the Iranian port of Astara, Azernews reports.

According to him, the cargo of the ship with a displacement of 2.5 thousand tonnes was petrochemicals. The port said that two ships were involved in the decommissioning of the vessel in the past 24 hours.

The reason for the ship sinking was unfavorable weather conditions.