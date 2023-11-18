-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Approves Changes To Law On Labor Pensions


11/18/2023 7:14:07 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law amending the law "On labor pensions", Azernews reports.

Articles 1.0.6 and 1.0.7 of the document are presented in the following version:

"1.0.6. Personal accounting in the state social insurance system is the organization and maintenance of accounting for information provided by Article 52 of the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On personal accounting in the state social insurance system" for each insured person to ensure a labor pension and other rights in the field of social protection in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

1.0.7. Individual personal account - an account opened for each insured person by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority, according to the social insurance number, which reflects the data of individual accounting in the state social insurance system".

MENAFN18112023000195011045ID1107449939

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search