President Of Republic Of Azerbaijan Awarded Azerbaijani Artist With Sharaf Order

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chingiz Farzaliyev was awarded the "Sharaf" Order for great
services in the development and promotion of Azerbaijani fine arts, Azernews reports
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed
the relevant decree.
Farzaliyev is an Azerbaijani artist and professor. He is the
director of the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art. He received the
honorary title of Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan for fine
arts.
