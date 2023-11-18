Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3123220 RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation forces order doctors, patients and displaced people at Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza to evacuate the medical facility.
3123215 KUALA LUMPUR -- A coalition of media institutions and organizations in Malaysia called Save Press 4 Gaza (SP4G) organizes a demonstration in which dozens of journalists participated in central Kuala Lumpur, calling for the protection of journalists working in the Gaza Strip and conflict areas.
3123223 CAIRO -- Egypt launches the largest-ever convoy of humanitarian aid for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, approximately estimated at 2,510 tons, carried by 190 trucks.
3123208 RAMALLAH -- Five Palestinians are martyred as an Israeli occupation drone fires a missile at Balata refugee camp in the West Bank's eastern Nablus City, according to medics. (end)
