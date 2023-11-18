Brazil Shares Vaccine Tech With Argentina

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil will share its yellow fever vaccine production technology with Argentina for the first time.



This unprecedented decision follows an agreement between Brazil's Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz and Argentina's ANLIS.



Both institutions are highly respected in their countries. Bio-Manguinhos is known globally. It is one of four facilities worldwide that produce the WHO-approved yellow fever vaccine.



This vaccine is vital for many countries, especially in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Africa.



Since 2002, Bio-Manguinhos has sent over 7 million doses of the vaccine to Argentina. However, this is the first time they are sharing the production method.



The agreement signing had key health officials from both nations. They included Brazil's Health Minister Nísia Trindade Lima and Argentina's Carla Vizzotti.



Also present were Bio-Manguinhos Director Maurício Zuma and ANLIS Director Pascual Fidelio. Fiocruz President Mario Moreira described the event as historic.







Moreira explained that Fiocruz aims to build a vaccine production network across Latin America.



This network will work with regional institutes. This technology transfer is a step towards that goal.



Yellow fever is common in both Brazil and Argentina. In response, Argentina added the vaccine to its regular health program in 2002.

ANLIS Malbrán is Argentine Partner

Since then, Bio-Manguinhos has been the main vaccine supplier.



Mauricio Zuma from Bio-Manguinhos expressed pride in this new level of cooperation. He looks forward to helping Argentina become more independent in vaccine production.



ANLIS Malbrán, Argentina's partner in this agreement, is a long-standing institution. Founded in 1893, it focuses on health research and disease control.



It is connected to Argentina's Ministry of Health.



ANLIS Director Fidelio sees this as a significant step for Argentina. He anticipates future collaborations in vaccine and diagnostic kit development.



This technology transfer is the most extensive one yet with Fiocruz. It represents a new chapter in health cooperation between Brazil and Argentina.

MENAFN18112023007421016031ID1107449909