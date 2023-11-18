Reboot Of Ecuador’S National Assembly Marks New Era

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador's National Assembly reopened this Friday. It had been closed for six months.



President Guillermo Lasso had dissolved it. He used a constitutional rule called "cross-death".



This rule also shortened his term from 2021 to 2025. The country was facing a political crisis then.



The assembly now has 137 new members. These members were elected in early general elections on August 20.



They will serve until May 2025. This completes the interrupted term. After that, Ecuador will have another general election.



The first session aimed to elect new leaders. These included the president, two vice presidents, and four council members. The session was led by the three top-voted members in August.



These top members are Pierina Correa from the Citizen Revolution Movement. Her brother, ex-President Rafael Correa, leads this movement.



Nathaly Morillo from the Build Movement and Valentina Centeno from the Democratic National Action Alliance also led.







Daniel Noboa, the president-elect, is linked to this alliance.



At least 70 votes are needed to elect assembly leaders. This rule is set by the legislative statutes.



Before the session, political groups talked to secure these elections. Security was tight around the legislative building.

Citizen Revolution Movement

The Citizen Revolution Movement, led by ex-President Correa, has 52 seats. It does not have a majority.



The ruling coalition, Democratic National Action, has 14 legislators. Experts say the new government must work with others to pass laws.



After choosing its leaders, the assembly will set up 15 legislative committees. This will happen in another session.



On November 23, the assembly will officially start President-elect Noboa's term. This will be in a special ceremony.



Noboa is a 35-year-old businessman. He will take over from Lasso. Lasso's term ends one day before Noboa starts.



It lasted two and a half years because of the "cross-death" decree. Noboa's term will be short.



It will end on May 24, 2025. This is when Lasso's original term was supposed to finish.

MENAFN18112023007421016031ID1107449908