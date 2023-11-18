Brazil’S Urban Railways Grow By 17% In Ten Years

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) By the end of 2023, Brazil aims to extend its urban rail network to 1,145 kilometers, incorporating new tracks for the year.



Over the past decade, the network has grown by 17%, averaging 17.3 kilometers annually.



This year, it's set to expand by 15.6 kilometers, surpassing 2022's growth, as reported by the National Association of Passenger Rail Transporters (ANPTrilhos) .



This includes metros, urban trains, light rails, and monorails.



After a pause in 2020 and 2021, growth has resumed, sometimes exceeding 30 kilometers yearly between 2014 and 2018.



Roberta Marchesi from ANPTrilhos highlights recent expansions in São Paulo, Salvador, and Rio de Janeiro.



She notes the sector's stagnation during the pandemic, with demand dropping by 85%.



Despite ongoing investments in 2020, they slowed afterward. The current growth reflects the continuation of pre-pandemic projects.







Salvador's privatized Metro since 2013 and São Paulo's heavy investments have significantly contributed to this growth, while progress in other systems has been modest.



For instance, Rio's Line 4, opened in 2016, was the only new line in the decade. Marchesi points out that network growth lags behind the demand in large cities.



Of Brazil's 19 cities with over a million inhabitants, only eight have rail transport. This leads to mobility and traffic challenges.



Brazil has 15 urban rail systems, but only 12 of its 27 state capitals offer metro, train, or light rail options, with São Paulo hosting the largest network.



Long-term projects often face discontinuity with changing governments.



Despite perceptions of high costs, Marchesi argues for their efficiency, lifespan, and capacity, noting cost reductions through recent innovations.



Ramon Cunha from CNI cites recent investment shortfalls due to budget and management constraints. Urban growth has outpaced mobility investments.



ANPTrilhos reports 13 ongoing projects, including notable expansions in São Paulo's Metro.



Upcoming projects in Salvador, Santos, Natal, Fortaleza, Belo Horizonte, and the Federal District are set for 2024.

