New Maldives President Dr Muizzu And Ranil Hold Extensive Talks

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

The new President of the Maldives, Dr Mohamed Muizzu, had extensive talks with President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Kurumba Maldives.

During this meeting, President Dr Muizzu expressed his gratitude and extended a warm welcome to the President of Sri Lanka for visiting the Maldives to witness the Presidential Inauguration.

He stated that this visit demonstrated the close bilateral ties between Maldives and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe congratulated President Dr Muizzu on his assumption of office.

During the meeting, the two leaders shed light on the long-standing bilateral relations between the Maldives and Sri Lanka and discussed ways to further strengthen the relations between both countries.

In this regard, both leaders shed light on issues of mutual interest, including education, multiple visa entry for students under 18, and economic recovery efforts.

The Sri Lankan President extended an invitation to President Dr Muizzu to make a state visit to Sri Lanka at his earliest convenience. President Dr Muizzu accepted the invitation. (Colombo Gazette)