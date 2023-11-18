-->


Azerbaijani Chess Teams Finish European Championship Round Without Points


11/18/2023 6:09:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Games of the 6th round of the European Chess Championship between the teams were held in Montenegro, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan men's chess team lost to Greece in the reporting round 1.5-2.5. Teymur Rajabov lost, Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Nijat Abasov and Vasif Durarbeyli played a draw.

Our women's chess team lost the match against Bulgaria by 1.5-2.5 points. Gunay Mammadzadeh, Mrs Balajayeva and Gulnar Mammadova finished the round in a draw. Ulviya Fataliyeva suffered a defeat.

In the VII round to be held today, the men's national team of Azerbaijan will face Moldova and the women's chess team will face England.

