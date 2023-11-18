Nearly 4,000 Cyber Incidents Recorded In Ukraine Since Jan 2022 U.S. Government

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA) recorded almost 4,000 cyber incidents in Ukraine from January 2022 to September 2023.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of the Treasury Graham Steele said this in her remarks at a conference on catastrophic risk and a potential federal insurance response in New York, Ukrinform reports, citing Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty .

According to her, this represents a three-fold increase in cyber activity to the pre-war period.

Steele noted that in the weeks following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russian state-sponsored cyber actors conducted a wave of cyberattacks against Ukrainian infrastructure, including several attacks targeting financial services sector entities.

She added that Russia had been observed to coordinate destructive and disruptive cyberattacks aimed at Ukraine, network penetration and espionage in targeted countries that are perceived as Ukraine's allies, and cyber-influence operations designed to influence people globally.

Cyber activity in the context of the Russia/Ukraine conflict is not limited to government actors, Steele said.

"We have observed that non-state cyber actors on both sides of the conflict have targeted a wide range of organizations – including in the financial services sector – with relatively unsophisticated incidents known as distributed denial of service attacks (DDOS)," she said.