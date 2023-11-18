Unjustified Armenian Claims Against Azerbaijan Once Again Refuted Legally - Ombudsperson

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The decision
adopted by the International Court of Justice on November 17, 2023
to determine additional provisional measures regarding the
application of the International Convention on the Elimination of
All Forms of Racial Discrimination has once again refuted Armenia's
unfounded legal claims against Azerbaijan, Human Rights
Commissioner (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said,
Trend reports.
She mentioned this in her opinion on the International Court of
Justice's November 17, 2023 ruling.
"In addition to the fact that most of the accusatory claims made
against our country on various platforms have been rejected by the
International Court of Justice, the absence of any factual basis
for these claims has once again been confirmed," she said.
Aliyeva mentioned that tolerance in Azerbaijan has strong
foundations, rich traditions, deep historical and cultural roots.
At the state level, attention is paid to ensuring the rights and
freedom of people of different nationalities and religions living
in Azerbaijan, cultural diversity, rules of coexistence, their
development and harmonization. The Azerbaijani state constantly
calls to declare its commitment to international legal obligations
in connection with ensuring the rights of the residents of Karabakh
of Armenian origin, declares a high level of ensuring security and
meeting the humanitarian needs of these persons, and takes
practical steps towards the reintegration of the residents of
Armenian origin.
The Office of Azerbaijan's Ombudsman carries out activities in
the field of ensuring the rights and freedom of every person living
in Azerbaijan, regardless of nationality, religion, race, ethnic or
other affiliation.
"The issue of ensuring and protecting the rights and freedom of
our citizens of Armenian origin living in Karabakh, enshrined in
the national legislation and international documents, is also
constantly in the center of attention of the Ombudsman," Aliyeva
noted.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN18112023000187011040ID1107449863
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.