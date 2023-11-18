Israel Occupation Orders Gaza Shifa Hospital Evacuation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces have ordered doctors, patients and displaced people at Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza to evacuate the medical facility.

Some 150 critically ill patients stayed in the hospital due to the difficulty of getting them out along with five doctors to care of them until they get evacuated, Gaza medical sources were quoted by WAFA news agency as saying.

Terming the evacuation process as "difficult", many doctors said they were forced to raise white flags and walk uneasy and destroyed roads, pushing patients on wheelchairs and sickbeds to walk the destroyed roads.

Israeli occupation forces have besieged Al-Shifa Medical Complex for nine days, destroyed its medical equipment, and caused the death of wounded people and a number of premature babies, they said.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the evacuation process as an appaling type of racial cleaning and genocide crimes.

Earlier on Saturday, five Palestinians were martyred when an Israeli occupation drone fired a missile at Balata refugee camp in the West Bank's eastern Nablus City, according to medics.

Israeli occupation forces have been launching barbaric atrocities on the besieged Gaza Strip, targeting defenseless civilians, hospitals and schools, since October 7th.

The aggression has so far led to the martyrdom of more than 12,000 Palestinians, including women, children and old people, and the injury of over 30,000 others. (pickup previous)

