63 Palestinian Martyrs Arrived At Indonesia Hospital-Source

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Nov. 18 (Petra) - Bodies of 63 Palestinian martyrs arrived at Indonesia Hospital in Gaza since Saturday dawn, a medical source affirmed.The Israeli occupation warplanes launched a series of raids near the kidney center opposite Indonesia Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.The Israeli occupation's aggression against the Gaza Strip continues for the 43rd day, amid complete siege, lack of basic necessities of life, and prevention of fuel entry, which caused a humanitarian catastrophe for Gazans, especially with dysfunctional hospitals.To date, World Health Organization (WHO) verified occurrence of 152 attacks on health facilities in the coastal enclave and 170 in the occupied West Bank, by Israeli occupation's continued aggression and airstrikes on civilians in supposedly safe places.