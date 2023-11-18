Gaza Death Toll Rises To 12, 000 Victims-Palestinian Sources

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Nov. 18 (Petra)-Death toll in the Gaza Strip exceeded 12,000, martyrs, including 5,000 children and 3,300 women, in addition to more than 30,000 injuries by the ongoing Israeli aggression against the besieged Strip since October 7, according to Palestinian sources.Additionally, 200 medical personnel were killed, while 22 civil defense men and 51 journalists were martyred.Also, a total of 95 government headquarters were destroyed in the coastal enclave, in addition to 255 schools, including 63 schools that were out of service.In a related context, Israel completely destroyed 76 mosques, while 165 others were partially destroyed, and shelled 3 churches.