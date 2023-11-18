South Africa: International Relations Committee Chairperson Holds Successful Bilateral With Swedish Ambassador

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Supra Mahumapelo, has held a successful engagement with the Swedish Ambassador, Mr Håkan Juholt, as part of strengthening relations between South Africa and Sweden.

The meeting was held at the behest of the Swedish Ambassador, who was accompanied by other Swedish ambassadors responsible for Angola (HE Ambassador Lennart Killander Larsson), the Democratic Republic of Congo (HE Ambassador Henric Råsbrandt), Mozambique (HE Ambassador Mette Sunnergren), Zambia (HE Ambassador Johan Hallenborg) and Zimbabwe (HE Ambassador Per Lindgärde).

During the engagement, Mr Mahumapelo welcomed the ambassadors and praised Sweden for supporting the struggle for democracy in South Africa during the Apartheid period. He also noted the various ways in which Sweden continues to work with South Africa. In addition, he described the role South Africa plays in the Southern African Development Community region and the importance South Africa places on regional cooperation on the African continent.

Ambassador Juholt highlighted the importance of strengthening ties between South Africa and Sweden and emphasised the extent to which the bilateral relationship between the two countries has grown since South Africa attained democracy in 1994. The ambassador also noted that South Africa and Sweden enjoy a bi-national commission in addition to various bilateral agreements, which he hopes will expand in the future.

In his concluding remarks, Mr Mahumapelo noted that as part of its oversight, the portfolio committee scrutinises the activities of the African Renaissance Fund (ARF), an entity that falls under the Department of International Relations and Cooperation. He then described the work of the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) and noted that the portfolio committee needs to look more closely at SIDA, given that the ARF will eventually be transformed into the South African Development Partnership Agency (SADPA).

