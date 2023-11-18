Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Upskills Officers With Result-Based Project And Programme Management Course

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



In a bid to enhance capacity building of staff of the ECOWAS Commission, a Result-Based Project & Programme Management Course has been organized for Principal Programme Officers (PPOs) and Programme Officers (POs) drawn from all Departments of the Commission from 13th to 17th November 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria. The comprehensive agenda of the Result-Based Project & Programme Management Course reflects ECOWAS' steadfast commitment to organizational excellence in acknowledgement of the the vision 2030 of ECOWAS and the 4×4 Strategic Objective of the present Administration.

Prof. Nazifi Abdullahi Darma, Commissioner for Internal Services, ECOWAS Commission, in his welcome remarks, stated that every organization thrives and succeed on the quality of its human resources. He noted that training programmes are one of the avenues to upskill staff towards performing exceptionally and meeting expectations of an international organization like ECOWAS. The Commissioner also encouraged participants to use the training platform to exchange knowledge and perform hands-on exercises, expressing anticipation for resounding success and widespread endorsement. He reaffirmed ECOWAS' commitment to capacity development, urging collective dedication to leverage this training opportunity for regional growth and innovation.

While introducing the training and its overall objectives, Mrs Kete Harris, the Acting Head of Training, Directorate of Human Resources, ECOWAS Commission noted that the course was designed to empower PPOs and POs with essential technical expertise, encompassing proficient initiation, strategic planning, meticulous execution, thorough monitoring and evaluation, and rigorous project closure. This course will also touch on principles for managing interventions for programme relevance, efficiency, effectiveness, and overall impact.

The training initiative provided an esteemed platform for participants to acquire fresh knowledge, exchange valuable insights, and engage in hands-on exercises that will enhance their project and program management competencies.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).