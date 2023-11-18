Russian 'Kommersant' Newspaper Reveals Degradation In Yerevan-Moscow Relations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Stagnation and
even degradation of relations between Yerevan and Moscow, and
Armenia's impressive activity in the western direction with
reciprocity from the West have put Armenia in a unique situation,
said the article from Russian 'Kommersant' newspaper, Trend reports.
"Being in alliances with Moscow (along with the Collective
Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Armenia is also a member of
the Eurasian Economic Union), Yerevan openly talks about its
interest in European integration and takes concrete steps to expand
the presence of the European Union on its territory," the article
noted. "In particular, the number of EU monitoring missions in
Armenia that observe the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani
border may be increased in the near future."
The article pointed out that Yerevan, which has openly expressed
dissatisfaction with Russia's role in ensuring security in the
region, is also taking other, very significant steps.
"These are steps away from Russia and steps towards the EU.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan refused to participate in the summit
of the CSTO, which will take place on November 23 in Minsk, and in
October, he did not go to Bishkek for the summit of the CIS. At the
same time, on October 5, he participated in the summit of the
European Political Community in Granada, and on November 10, in the
Paris Peace Forum," the article said.
"In Paris, by the way, the Armenian leader met not only with the
President of France Emmanuel Macron but also with the Prosecutor of
the International Criminal Court Karim Khan. European platforms, in
general, have become the main ones for Armenian officials," the
publication said.
The article also hinted that Armenia has many uncertainties in
its foreign policy, particularly in the issue of advancing the
peace process with Azerbaijan.
Thus, the publication, citing the Ambassador of Armenia to
Russia Vagarshak Arutyunyan, noted that the Armenian side does not
reject any proposals.
"'Work is underway". This means that Yerevan has not yet agreed
to such a meeting," the article emphasized.
