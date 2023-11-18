Russian 'Kommersant' Newspaper Reveals Degradation In Yerevan-Moscow Relations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Stagnation and even degradation of relations between Yerevan and Moscow, and Armenia's impressive activity in the western direction with reciprocity from the West have put Armenia in a unique situation, said the article from Russian 'Kommersant' newspaper, Trend reports.

"Being in alliances with Moscow (along with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Armenia is also a member of the Eurasian Economic Union), Yerevan openly talks about its interest in European integration and takes concrete steps to expand the presence of the European Union on its territory," the article noted. "In particular, the number of EU monitoring missions in Armenia that observe the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border may be increased in the near future."

The article pointed out that Yerevan, which has openly expressed dissatisfaction with Russia's role in ensuring security in the region, is also taking other, very significant steps.

"These are steps away from Russia and steps towards the EU. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan refused to participate in the summit of the CSTO, which will take place on November 23 in Minsk, and in October, he did not go to Bishkek for the summit of the CIS. At the same time, on October 5, he participated in the summit of the European Political Community in Granada, and on November 10, in the Paris Peace Forum," the article said.

"In Paris, by the way, the Armenian leader met not only with the President of France Emmanuel Macron but also with the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan. European platforms, in general, have become the main ones for Armenian officials," the publication said.

The article also hinted that Armenia has many uncertainties in its foreign policy, particularly in the issue of advancing the peace process with Azerbaijan.

Thus, the publication, citing the Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vagarshak Arutyunyan, noted that the Armenian side does not reject any proposals.

"'Work is underway". This means that Yerevan has not yet agreed to such a meeting," the article emphasized.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel