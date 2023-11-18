Three Civilians Injured In Russia's Shelling Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three civilians have been injured in Russia's shelling of the Donetsk region over the past day.

The relevant statement was made by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Acting Head Ihor Moroz on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On November 17, 2023, Russians injured three civilians in the Donetsk region, namely in Netailove, Maksymilianivka and Toretsk,” Moroz wrote.

Additionally, it is now impossible to count the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Moroz noted.

In general, since the Russian full-scale invasion started, a total of 1,775 people have been killed and 4,315 injured in the Donetsk region.