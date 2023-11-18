Fourteen Settlements Affected By Russian Attacks In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 17, 2023, Russian invaders attacked 14 settlements in the Kharkiv region.

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over the past day, Russian occupiers have shelled at least 14 settlements across the region. In particular, enemy attacks affected the Kharkiv district's Veterynarne; the Chuhuiv district's Budarky and Vovchansk; the Kupiansk district's Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove and Kurylivka; and other settlements,” the report states.

According to Syniehubov, residential houses and household buildings were damaged. Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.

Meanwhile, battles are underway in the Kupiansk direction. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders have repelled four enemy attacks near Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Ivanivka. The enemy failed to advance.

At the same time, demining efforts continue in the Kharkiv region. On November 17, 2023, explosives experts from the Ukrainian State Emergency Service inspected more than 7.9 hectares and defused 58 dangerous objects.