-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fourteen Settlements Affected By Russian Attacks In Kharkiv Region


11/18/2023 5:17:20 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 17, 2023, Russian invaders attacked 14 settlements in the Kharkiv region.

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over the past day, Russian occupiers have shelled at least 14 settlements across the region. In particular, enemy attacks affected the Kharkiv district's Veterynarne; the Chuhuiv district's Budarky and Vovchansk; the Kupiansk district's Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove and Kurylivka; and other settlements,” the report states.

According to Syniehubov, residential houses and household buildings were damaged. Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.

Meanwhile, battles are underway in the Kupiansk direction. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders have repelled four enemy attacks near Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Ivanivka. The enemy failed to advance.

At the same time, demining efforts continue in the Kharkiv region. On November 17, 2023, explosives experts from the Ukrainian State Emergency Service inspected more than 7.9 hectares and defused 58 dangerous objects.

MENAFN18112023000193011044ID1107449802

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search