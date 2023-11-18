Border Guards Strike Russian Excavator With FPV Drone In Kupiansk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Steel Border [Stalevyi Kordon] assault brigade, consisting of border guard officers, has struck a Russian excavator with a FPV drone in the Kupiansk direction.
The relevant video was posted by the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“In the Kupiansk direction, border guard officers from the Steel Border assault brigade struck the occupiers' excavator with a FPV drone. Active engineering works at enemy positions halted,” the report states.
A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and November 18, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached 317,380 troops.
Photo: Focus
