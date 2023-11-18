Some EU Member States Launch Militarisation Programme For Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"Some member states of the European Union (EU), such as France,
have started a programme of militarisation of Armenia," Hikmet
Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential
Administration, said this in an address to journalists in Brussels, Azernews reports.
The official said that these militarisation programmes are not
true.
"Firstly, we don't think that any militarisation programme is
useful. Armenia does not need a militarisation programme. Armenia
needs a peace programme," he said.
H. Hajiyev also spoke about Azerbaijanophobia and Islamophobia
in some Western circles: "It is also not very useful for the EU's
ambitions and interests in regional resources. We have also taken
into account the unnecessary statement of the Council of Europe,
which contains unnecessary criticism of Azerbaijan... European
institutions have never been fair to Azerbaijan when the
territories of Azerbaijan were under occupation.
The Head of the Foreign Policy Department said that the relevant
European institutions should be part of the solution: "We have
always advised member countries, such as France, not to support
separatism on the territory of Azerbaijan. Secondly, do not send
unnecessary messages about supporting revanchism in Armenia and
stop propaganda of unnecessary geopolitical games in our region.
Unfortunately, these are the facts.
We believe that this is a historic opportunity and a historic
impetus, and the relevant European institutions should be part of
the solution, not the problem, to promote a peaceful agenda in the
region of social crisis."
According to the presidential aide, the issue of peace and
normalisation of bilateral relations between Baku and Yerevan is on
Azerbaijan's agenda: "The illegal regime of Armenia has been
disarmed and removed from the territory of Azerbaijan. This means
that there are no obstacles to the conclusion of a peace agreement
between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
We believe that this is a historic opportunity to change the
chapter of enmity and hostility between the two countries and
create a lasting peace based on the five fundamental principles
proposed by Azerbaijan to the Armenian side. "Azerbaijan has
created a model for solving one of the most protracted conflicts on
the map of Eurasia."
Hajiyev recalled that the OSCE failed to solve the Garabagh
issue: "The Minsk Group failed: the co-chairmanship of the Minsk
Group failed because the mission of this institution was to protect
and continue Armenia's occupation policy against Azerbaijan."
According to H. Hajiyev, the era of occupation and injustice is
behind us: "Therefore, the issue of peace and normalisation of
bilateral relations between Baku and Yerevan is on the agenda of
Azerbaijan. However, any commitment to peace requires both sides to
fulfil their obligations, and Armenia must also play its role, and
show positivity and goodwill. We have already submitted the revised
fifth version of the peace agreement to the Armenian side, but more
than two months have passed and they have not yet responded. At
present, new realities have emerged in the region. These new
realities are based on legality and legitimacy".
Later, Hajiyev also touched upon Azerbaijan's future policy
towards Armenia: "We would like to create a new regional security
architecture based on the principles of justice in the region,
recognising each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty and
putting an end to all territorial claims against each other".
He noted that Baku supports mutual contacts between the two
countries: "I think we should come to a peace agreement. Other
partners can also support this agreement. First of all, peace and
regional security is not in Brussels, Paris, Washington, Moscow or
anywhere else. Peace is in the region itself."
