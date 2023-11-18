Сutting Ceremony Of First Carpets Of Fruit In The Garden Collection Took Place

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 13th anniversary of inclusion of the traditional art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving in the representative list of intangible cultural heritage of UNESCO with the direct initiative and support of the First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and "Azerkhalcha" OJSC with young talented, creative artists and carpet weavers was held in the carpet workshop of the Society located in Nardaran. Azernews reports.

At the event, according to ancient traditions, a ceremony of cutting the first carpets woven on the motives of the collection of paintings "Fruits in the Garden" by artist Samira Allahverdiyeva was held.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerkhalcha, Honoured Art Worker Emin Mammadov noted that in the changing and globalised world it is necessary to present Azerbaijan's national and spiritual heritage, our carpets, to the whole world in a more modern way: "Our modern and attractive carpets of different colours will become the most valuable decoration of modern interior spaces in all parts of the world.

The time has come for the whole world to see the rare pearls of Azerbaijani carpet weaving in modern design, which have been on the representative list of UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage for 13 years. Like our carpets that we are presenting today, processed with special 3D technique.

Samira Allahverdiyeva expressed her thoughts about the idea of her collection, the reason for its creation and her co-operation with Azerkhalcha: "Since my childhood I used the spirit and love for my grandmother Zarnishan's native land, who was originally from Zangilan and was amazed to see the weaving of beautiful carpets.

My grandmother used to tell me that in the countryside everyone used to spread carpets in the houses under the trees in the gardens and sprinkle fruits on them so that they would dry faster. To this day, the "rainbow" created by sunny dates on carpets, crimson pomegranates and juicy lemons stands before my eyes, and this scene has influenced all my work. The carpet is an ancestral legacy, a childhood memory.

My childhood is a vivid example of how these ornaments, full of valuable information of those times, are imprinted not only in my visual memory, but also in my heart. All colours of local landscapes are gathered in Azerbaijani carpet: blue of the sky, bright gold of the sun, green of leaves, bright colours of flowers and all variety of shades of fruits and berries created by the people of Azerbaijan.... Each of my paintings reflects elements of juicy fruits, which the fertile land of my country is rich in. There are mysterious carpet motifs. The co-operation between me and Azerkhalcha OJSC is a chance. Carpets created as a result of our joint project epitomise the wealth of our country, centuries-old history, unique nature and inimitable culture".

Samira Allahverdiyeva is from Zangilan and was born in Astrakhan. He graduated from the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts in 2007-2014 with a bachelor's degree in painting and a master's degree in graphic design, and is a member of the Union of Artists. He has participated in exhibitions in countries such as Azerbaijan, Turkey, America, Belgium and Russia, and his works are kept in private collections.

Azerkhalcha OJSC successfully continues relevant activities in the field of work and co-operation with traditional youth in the direction of propaganda of Azerbaijani carpet art both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

It should be noted that the collection includes pile Garabagh carpets such as "Talish", "Nakhchivan", "Malybeyli", "Chelebi", "Khila Afshan" carpets of Shirvan, Baku, "Tirma Buta" carpets of Ganja. All carpets were woven by 14 weavers of Nardaran workshop of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC within 1 year. Fruit ornaments on carpets are made in 3D technique. The number of carpets included in the collection is limited. Only 10 copies of each carpet are available.