Developing New Programme Could Boost Region's Economic Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Janusz Bugajski, Senior Fellow at the Jamestown Foundation, published in Politico newspaper, the resolution of the Garabagh issue and the return of previously occupied territories create an opportunity for Azerbaijan to take a constructive role in the South Caucasus region, citing to Janusz Bugajski, Senior Fellow at the Jamestown Foundation, published in Politico newspaper, Azernews reports.

The author notes that in order to normalise relations between official Baku and Yerevan, the leading role in the mediation process should be played by Western powers, such as the US and the EU, as well as Turkiye.

In his opinion, the mentioned countries "would benefit from such a settlement, which could contribute to strengthening security ties and economic interconnectivity in the region".

The article notes that Azerbaijan's local anti-terrorist activities in the Garabagh region were not aimed at "ethnic cleansing", which was also reflected in the reports of international organisations, including the UN mission.

According to the author, the establishment of trade ties between Baku and Yerevan, full diplomatic relations between Armenia and Turkiye, and a new regional development programme could contribute to the economic development of the region as a whole.

The Jamestown Foundation Senior Fellow also emphasises the importance of opening the Zangazur corridor, which "could become an important trade route directly linking the Caspian Basin with Turkiye and other countries".