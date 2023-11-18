Developing New Programme Could Boost Region's Economic Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Janusz Bugajski, Senior Fellow at the Jamestown Foundation,
published in Politico newspaper, the resolution of the Garabagh
issue and the return of previously occupied territories create an
opportunity for Azerbaijan to take a constructive role in the South
Caucasus region, citing to Janusz Bugajski, Senior Fellow at the
Jamestown Foundation, published in Politico newspaper, Azernews reports.
The author notes that in order to normalise relations between
official Baku and Yerevan, the leading role in the mediation
process should be played by Western powers, such as the US and the
EU, as well as Turkiye.
In his opinion, the mentioned countries "would benefit from such
a settlement, which could contribute to strengthening security ties
and economic interconnectivity in the region".
The article notes that Azerbaijan's local anti-terrorist
activities in the Garabagh region were not aimed at "ethnic
cleansing", which was also reflected in the reports of
international organisations, including the UN mission.
According to the author, the establishment of trade ties between
Baku and Yerevan, full diplomatic relations between Armenia and
Turkiye, and a new regional development programme could contribute
to the economic development of the region as a whole.
The Jamestown Foundation Senior Fellow also emphasises the
importance of opening the Zangazur corridor, which "could become an
important trade route directly linking the Caspian Basin with
Turkiye and other countries".
