Israel Demands Evacuation Of Al-Shifa Hospital Within One Hour


11/18/2023 5:16:20 AM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Nov 18 (NNN-WAFA) – The Israeli army has demanded the evacuation of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City within one hour, Palestine TV reported, this morning.

Sources in the hospital said, there is a severe state of panic and fear now in the hospital.

“We will not leave the hospital unless we do so with the patients,” the sources cited medical personnel in the hospital.– NNN-WAFA

