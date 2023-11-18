IMF Grants $35 Billion Credit To Mexico

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a $35 billion credit for Mexico. This flexible credit line is for two years.



The IMF , a distinct entity under the United Nations, made this announcement. It came from their Washington, D.C. headquarters on Thursday.



Mexican authorities plan to use this credit as a safety measure. They aim to maintain their careful policy approach.



This agreement is Mexico's tenth since 2009. Mexico has been gradually lowering the amount of such credits.



The IMF lent Mexico about $88 billion in 2017. This amount was cut to $50 billion by 2021.



Gita Gopinath, IMF's First Deputy Managing Director, praised Mexic . She highlighted their robust macroeconomic policies and institutional setup.



Yet, Mexico still faces significant external challenges. Gopinath pointed out several risks. These include possible ups and downs in financial markets.







There are also risks like higher risk premiums and capital leaving emerging markets. Other concerns are reduced U.S. growth and a worldwide economic slowdown.



Mexican officials will reevaluate these risks and their impacts. This reassessment will happen in November 2024, as per the IMF's plan.

Background

This credit line is a testament to Mexico's stable economic strategies. It shows trust in Mexico's financial management from the IMF.



This trust has grown over the years, as seen in repeated credit approvals. These credits have helped Mexico navigate global economic shifts.



The reduction in credit amounts indicates Mexico's improving economic stability. This pattern sets a standard for other countries in similar situations.



The history of these agreements dates back to 2009. They highlight Mexico's resilience and adaptability in economic matters.

