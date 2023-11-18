Macau’S GDP More Than Doubles In Third Quarter 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the third quarter of 2023, Macau's economy experienced remarkable growth, more than doubling compared to the same period in 2022.



Official data confirms this surge. The growth rate reached 116.1%. Authorities credit this to stronger service exports.



The Directorate for Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) confirms this in a report. They pinpointed the growth's main causes.



Gaming and tourism exports played a big role. So did higher domestic spending. The pandemic had earlier hurt the economy.



Now, these factors are aiding recovery. Until September 2023, the GDP growth stood at 77.7% year-on-year. This data comes directly from the DSEC.





Background - Macau's GDP More Than Doubles

The increase marks a significant turnaround. Macau faced economic challenges during the pandemic.



Its reliance on tourism and gaming had a major impact. Now, the rebound is noteworthy. This growth surpasses regional averages.



It's a positive sign for Macau's economy. Historically, Macau's GDP fluctuated with global trends. This current growth indicates a strong recovery.



In comparison, other regions are recovering more slowly. Macau's strategy focused on boosting key sectors.



This approach seems effective. It sets a benchmark for similar economies. The DSEC's role in monitoring this growth is crucial.



They provide accurate data for policy making. Understanding this growth helps in planning future strategies. Macau's experience offers lessons for other economies.







