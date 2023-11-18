Mozambique Ups Security Spending After Cabo Delgado Attacks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Since the terrorist attacks in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique has increased its national security spending by $1.69 billion.



This information comes from a study by the Centre for Public Integrity (CIP) , a non-governmental organization. They presented these findings on Wednesday.



The report, named“Uncovering the Costs of the War in Cabo Delgado ,” shows the financial impact of this conflict.



It reveals that Mozambique's additional security costs and lost revenues from gas projects total about 490.2 billion MZN, or $7.75 billion.



The increases in spending are significant, especially in defense and public order, since the attacks began in October 2017.



Interestingly, the report notes a smaller increase in intelligence service funding. This suggests that political factors may influence budget decisions in this area.



The conflict has also delayed the Mozambique Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project.



This delay has resulted in an estimated 383.4 billion MZN, or $6.06 billion, loss in potential government revenues.





Cuts in Social Sectors

Rui Mathe, a CIP researcher, discussed the impact of increased defense spending. He said that redirecting funds to defense has led to cuts in social sectors like education and health.



This shift negatively affects these areas. For example, Cabo Delgado's illiteracy rate rose to 61% from 52% after the conflict began.



Mathe stressed the importance of balancing peace restoration efforts in Cabo Delgado with revitalizing social and economic sectors. This balance is key to the country's growth.



He also highlighted the Mozambican government's lack of transparency in defense and security spending.



This makes it hard to know the true costs of the war in Cabo Delgado. The data used in the report comes from the General State Account and other public documents.



The ongoing conflict in northern Mozambique, starting in 2017, has displaced over a million people and caused around 4,000 deaths.



The Mozambican Armed Defence Forces, with support from Rwanda and the SADC mission, have been fighting terrorism in Cabo Delgado since July 2021.

