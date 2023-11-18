Brazilian Public Banks Allocate $350B For Key Union Schemes

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Ministry of Planning and Budget announced a major funding initiative for the country and its industry.
Five federal public banks – Caixa Econômica Federal, Banco do Brasil, BNDES , BNB, and Basa – will provide R$ 1.7 trillion in credit, equivalent to about $350 billion.
This funding is for Union programs over the four years of the Multi-Year Plan (PPA) 2024-2027.
The PPA is essential for medium-term budget planning. It sets the federal government's objectives, goals, and guidelines, including capital expenditures.
The complete PPA document for 2024-2027 is publicly available.
Caixa Econômica Federal will be the leading financier.
It plans to allocate R$ 572.4 billion (approximately $117.30 billion), with R$ 149.3 billion (around $31 billion) available in 2024.
Banco do Brasil will contribute R$ 519.5 billion (about $106 billion) by 2027.
BNDES will finance R$ 307.8 billion (around $63 billion). BNB and Basa will offer R$ 224.7 billion (approximately $46 billion) and R$ 73.2 billion (about $15 billion), respectively.
Of the total R$ 1.7 trillion, R$ 1.5 trillion targets five key program areas.
These areas include housing, sustainable agriculture, neoindustrialization, family farming, and regional development.
Caixa's investments for PPA 2024-2027 encompass various sectors. Housing finance gets R$ 272 billion (about $56 billion), and housing mortgages R$ 256 billion (around $53 billion).
Basic sanitation and urban mobility receive R$ 18.3 billion (approximately $4 billion) and R$ 12 billion (about $2.5 billion).
A socio-environmental fund gets R$ 227 million (about $46.5 million).
Banco do Brasil focuses on agriculture and business development.
It allocates R$ 355 billion (approximately $72.7 billion) for low-carbon emission agriculture and R$ 91 billion (about $19 billion) for family agriculture.
It also provides R$ 32 billion (around $6.56 billion) for small business working capital and R$ 17 billion (about $3.48 billion) for prioritized productive chains.
BNDES's investments support various sectors. Micro, small, and medium enterprises receive R$ 139 billion (approximately $28 billion).
The energy sector gets R$ 60 billion (about $12 billion), and urban mobility R$ 21.9 billion (around $4 billion).
Export support is set at R$ 21.1 billion (about $4 billion), basic sanitation at R$ 16.4 billion (approximately $3 billion), and railway support at R$ 7.7 billion (about $1.5 billion).
Biodiversity protection and bioeconomy development get R$ 3 billion (around $615 million).
BNB's investments target micro-businesses, rural producers, and commercial sectors. BNB allocates R$ 66.3 billion (approximately $14 billion) for micro-business financing.
It also provides R$ 49.1 billion (about $10 billion) for rural credit and R$ 30.3 billion (around $6 billion) for commerce and services.
Basa's investments earmark R$ 45.3 billion (about $9 billion) for regional development and R$ 23.1 billion (approximately $5 billion) for small-scale enterprises in the North Region.
Additionally, they allocate R$ 4.1 billion (about $840 million) for supporting women entrepreneurs.
This extensive funding is part of the R$ 3.9 trillion in financial resources not included in the Union's General Budget, equivalent to about $799.18 billion.
These are termed non-budgetary resources, which also cover tax and credit subsidies.
