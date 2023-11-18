Brazilian Stock Market Reaches New Peak, Dollar Stabilizes

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ibovespa, the primary index of São Paulo's B3 Stock Exchange, ended the week at a high of 124,773 points.
This marked a 0.11% increase on Friday, November 17, 2023, setting a record for 2023. Over the week, the index rose by 3.49%.
The Dow Jones closed the week in the United States with a 1.94% gain. The S&P 500 also experienced growth, increasing by 2.24% during the same period.
Concurrently, the commercial dollar in Brazil settled at R$ 4.91. It recorded a slight rise of 0.73% on Friday, but overall, it saw a 0.18% decrease for the week.
These market movements followed the release of the U.S. inflation data. U.S. inflation showed no change in October, contrary to the expected 0.1% increase.
This stagnation hints at a potential end to the U.S.'s period of monetary tightening.
The Brazilian economy's five-year Credit Default Swap (CDS) risk measure stood at 157 points on Friday.
Foreign Investors - Brazilian Stock Market Reaches New Peak
This figure represents a significant improvement from 261 points a year ago, indicating growing confidence in Brazil's economy.
Foreign investors have been active in Brazil's stock market. Until Wednesday, November 15, they invested R$ 7.5 billion for the month.
The year's net balance is positively set at R$ 13.8 billion.
Including initial public offerings (IPOs) and secondary market activities (follow-ons), the positive balance reaches R$ 24.7 billion.
