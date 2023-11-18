Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The two-day Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show began yesterday under the patronage of the President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Chairman of Al Shaqab H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani.

Organized by Al Shaqab, a member of Qatar Foundation, at Al Shaqab indoor and outdoor arena, the inaugural day of event saw fierce competitions among participants. The equestrian spectacle brings together a total of 272 horses amid greater participation of horse owners from Qatar and beyond.

In Yearling Fillies section A (Class 1A) competitions, Shiekh Hamad bin Ali Al Thani's Farida Mudhar won the first place, followed by D Rayah, owned by Al Rajhiah Stud, in second place and Jood Al Yacoub, owned by Al Yacoub Stud in third place. Rahaf Mudhar, owned by Shiekh Hamad, claimed the first place in the Yearling Fillies Section B (Class 1B) completions, followed by Hariryah Al Nasser, owned by Al Nasser Stud, and Sabha Al Khor, owned by Al Dawasir Stud, respectively.

In Fillies 2 Years Old Section A (Class 2A), Mzoon Al Diriyah, owned by Al Diriya Stud, finished in the first place, while Sheikha Iman Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Thani-owned Sab'ah Al Shahania and Sheikh Hamad Khaled Al Sabah's Joud Al Hamad won the second third places, respectively.

Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show is classified as a B show by the European Conference of Arab Horse Organizations (ECAHO), allowing winning horses to qualify for international shows of higher classification. This show not only showcases the beauty and grace of purebred Arabian horses but also celebrates the traditional and cultural significance of owning these magnificent creatures, reflecting the deep-seated love for Arabian horses in the community.

Since its establishment in 1992, Al Shaqab's vision has been to build on Qatar's Arabian horse heritage and be a leading global center for equine professionals. Al Shaqab's facilities, which are distinctively designed in the shape of a horseshoe, cover 980,000 square meters, with a state-of-the-art Main Arena comprising both an indoor and outdoor venue capable of holding over 5,000 spectators.