Queiroz Sets Perfect Target For Al Annabi

Doha, Qatar: Carlos Queiroz (pictured) has set Qatar the target of winning all their matches following a resounding start to their Preliminary Joint Qualification - Round 2 for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 campaign on Thursday.

The reigning AFC Asian Cup champions were at their best as they cruised to an 8-1 win over Afghanistan in a Group A tie at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Queiroz, taking charge of his first official match since being appointed head coach, was pleased with his side's focus and drive.

“We will play to win all matches regardless of the other results in the group. This will be our way to achieve our target and qualify,” said the highly experienced Queiroz.

Almoez Ali led the way with four goals, with Hassan Al Haydos, Mostafa Meshaal, Ahmed Alaa and Tameem Mansour all netting one each.

“Our team spirit is very high, which is a very important thing as it makes things easier at the technical side. We managed to win today but our target is to develop the team and we will now concentrate on the second match.”

Qatar's journey to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Finals on merit for the first time takes them to India on Tuesday, with the South Asian side having opened their campaign with a 1-0 defeat of Kuwait.