UDST Symposium Highlights Diabetes Care And Awareness

Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) recently hosted the 2nd Symposium on Diabetes Care: Empowering Global Health through Life-Changing Research, in support of World Diabetes Day 2023.

The symposium was organised with the participation and support of several esteemed health institutions in Qatar including the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), Sidra Medicine and Qatar Diabetes Association (QDA), in cooperation with the leading global healthcare company, Novo Nordisk.

Those present at the symposium included Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of UDST, Dr. Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani; Director of Non-Communicable Disease Prevention Programmes (MoPH); Dr. Abdelatif Al Khal, Director of Medical Education at HMC and a multitude of researchers, distinguished guests, faculty and students.

The symposium sessions aimed to deepen healthcare professionals' understanding and expertise in diabetes care, prevention and education, while also promoting the exchange of knowledge and innovation across the global medical community.

During his welcome remarks, Dr. Al Naemi said,“It is once again an honour for UDST to organise the Symposium on Diabetes Care. Excellence in diabetes care and management is a huge priority for our country.

“The National Diabetes Strategy in particular aims to improve health and quality of life in Qatar, by preventing diabetes and its associated complications. This is no easy feat. Collaboration, education and research are key to promoting diabetes awareness, and to advance methods used to manage and treat the disease.”

For his part, Prof. Abou-Samra, highlighted:“The 2023 World Diabetes Day campaign focuses on the importance of delaying or preventing type 2 diabetes and associated complications with the slogan“Know your risk, Know your Response” underscoring the significance of proactive screening. As a slowly progressive disease that typically originates without symptoms, T2D can exist for many years without being recognised. Globally, 50% of diabetes is considered undiagnosed. In Qatar, 25% of diabetes is undiagnosed accounting for approximately 5% of all adult population.”