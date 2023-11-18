QU's Islamic Studies Journal Ranks Second In Arab World By ARCIF

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Journal of the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies (JCSIS) at Qatar University (QU), a scholarly publication released by QU's College of Sharia and Islamic Studies in collaboration with QU Press, has achieved second-place ranking regionally in the Islamic Studies field for the year 2023. This achievement, certified by the Arab Citation and Impact Factor (ARCIF), reflects the journal's remarkable influence and scholarly impact.

This achievement marks a significant milestone as the journal achieved the second position among 91 journals in Islamic Studies, meeting the competitive criteria in the Impact Factor out of 1,155 scientific Arabic journals considered for the 2023 report by ARCIF. It is noteworthy that the journal is categorised within the first category (Q1), the highest category, in the specialisation of Islamic Studies.

Since its inception in 1980, the Journal of Sharia and Islamic Studies has consistently published two volumes annually, totalling 41 volumes to date. It serves as a rigorously peer-reviewed scientific journal dedicated to publishing research within the field of Islamic Studies in both Arabic and English languages, available in both print and electronic formats through QU Press since 2018.

The journal focuses on publishing scholarly research addressing contemporary and emerging Islamic issues, advancing scientific research, and methodologies within the Islamic Studies field.

Dean of the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies at QU, Dr. Ibrahim Al Ansari, oversees the journal. Comprising a distinguished editorial board of academic scholars from Qatar and beyond, the journal's editorial team covers diverse domains within Islamic studies.