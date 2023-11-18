Jack And Laura Dangermond Honored With Goal 17 Innovation In Partnership Award

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--In 1969, Jack and Laura Dangermond founded Esri , then known as Environmental Systems Research Institute, pioneering the use of maps and analytics software for the betterment of the world. Today, Esri is the world leader in geographic information system (GIS) technology, and the Dangermonds have worked for years to foster global partnerships for sustainable development. In recognition of this continuing commitment, Jack and Laura Dangermond were recently awarded the United Nations Foundation's Global 17 Innovation in Partnership Award.

"This recognition is really due to the work of thousands at Esri and our users around the world who are using GIS software and driving the development of GIS into many new fields-including sustainable development," said Jack Dangermond, Esri president. "The task of achieving sustainable development is the most complex and difficult work the world has experienced. We are truly honored to receive this award and have been fortunate to collaborate with many individuals from around the globe as we strive to create a sustainable future."

At the United Nations Foundation's We the Peoples Global Leadership Awards on November 16, 2023, the Dangermonds were presented with the Goal 17 Innovation in Partnership Award in recognition of their efforts in developing mapping technology to identify and address global issues such as racial inequity and endangered species behaviors.

The United Nations Foundation's annual event recognizes extraordinary individuals and organizations making a difference. Named for the inspiring opening words of the United Nations Charter, the We the Peoples awards recognize pathbreaking leaders and unsung heroes whose achievements have made measurable impacts in charting a course toward a better world for all.

Fellow 2023 honorees included: UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed; Founder and CEO of Gro Intelligence, Sara Menker; Photographer and Purposeful Artist in Residence from Sierra Leone, Hickmatu Leigh; Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson, Dr. Fisk Johnson; and Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA); and Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD); and their teams.

For 25 years, the United Nations Foundation has built novel innovations and partnerships to support the United Nations and help solve global problems at scale. As an independent charitable organization, the Foundation was created to work closely with the United Nations to address humanity's greatest challenges and drive global progress. Learn more at unfoundation/event/we-the-peoples-2023/ .

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri .

Copyright © 2023 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, ArcGIS, AllSource, The Science of Where, esri, and @esri are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink