Israel Demands Evacuation Of Al-Shifa Hospital Within One Hour

( MENAFN - Famagusta Gazette) – The Israeli army has demanded the evacuation of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza city within one hour, Palestine TV reported on Saturday morning. ■

