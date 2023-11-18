Civilian Employee Injured As Enemy Drone Hits Energy Object In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's Shahed-type suicide drone has reached an energy facility in the Odesa region, injuring a civilian employee.

The relevant statement was made by Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

On the night of November 18, 2023, Russia attacked southern Ukraine with the Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions.

Ukrainian forces intercepted six enemy drones in the Mykolaiv region, one in the Kherson region, and one in the Odesa region.

“In the Odesa district, an energy infrastructure facility was hit. An administrative building was damaged. A fire broke out, which was promptly localized. One civilian employee received injuries and was taken to hospital,” the report states.

A reminder that Ukraine's air defense units have destroyed 29 out of 38 Russian Shahed-type drones since the evening of November 17, 2023.