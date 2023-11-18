Azerbaijani Minister Of Defense Expresses Condolences To Uzbek Counterpart

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Minister of
Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir
Hasanov has sent letter of condolences to the Minister of Defense
of Uzbekistan, Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov, Trend reports via
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
"I am deeply saddened by the news about death of the crew
members as a result of the crash of the Mi-8 helicopter of the Air
Defense and Air Force Troops' Command of Uzbekistan during training
flight at the Kattakurgan training range in Samarkand region," he
said.
"I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the
deceased, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives, and
express my deep condolences to their families," Zakir Hasanov
noted.
"May Allah rest the souls of the deceased in peace!," he
added.
