Kazakhstan, EU To Sign Horizontal Agreement On Air Services

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 18. Preparatory
work is being carried out for the signing of a horizontal agreement
on air services between Kazakhstan and the EU, said the Minister of
Transport of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev during the VI Kazakhstan
Global Investment Roundtable (KGIR), Trend reports.
This agreement will provide new opportunities for the
development of tourism and economic ties.
As the minister noted, the signing of the document is planned in
the near future.
The minister also spoke about the operation of the "open skies"
regime at 13 airports, according to which foreign airlines can
operate regular flights to Kazakhstan without restrictions on
frequencies and destinations, including using the fifth degree of
freedom of the air.
Trade turnover between the EU countries and Kazakhstan amounted
to 25.35 billion euros from January through July 2023. This figure
exceeds by 19 percent the figures for the same period in 2022
(21.31 billion euros).
In addition, Kazakhstan's exports to the EU reached 18.157
billion euros, which is 7.33 percent more than in the same period
in 2022 (16.9 billion euros).
Imports for the same period amounted to 7.2 billion euros, which
exceeds the figure for the first 7 months of 2022 (about 4.4
billion euros) by 63.91 percent.
MENAFN18112023000187011040ID1107449446
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.