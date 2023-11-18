Kazakhstan, EU To Sign Horizontal Agreement On Air Services

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 18. Preparatory work is being carried out for the signing of a horizontal agreement on air services between Kazakhstan and the EU, said the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev during the VI Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable (KGIR), Trend reports.

This agreement will provide new opportunities for the development of tourism and economic ties.

As the minister noted, the signing of the document is planned in the near future.

The minister also spoke about the operation of the "open skies" regime at 13 airports, according to which foreign airlines can operate regular flights to Kazakhstan without restrictions on frequencies and destinations, including using the fifth degree of freedom of the air.

Trade turnover between the EU countries and Kazakhstan amounted to 25.35 billion euros from January through July 2023. This figure exceeds by 19 percent the figures for the same period in 2022 (21.31 billion euros).

In addition, Kazakhstan's exports to the EU reached 18.157 billion euros, which is 7.33 percent more than in the same period in 2022 (16.9 billion euros).

Imports for the same period amounted to 7.2 billion euros, which exceeds the figure for the first 7 months of 2022 (about 4.4 billion euros) by 63.91 percent.