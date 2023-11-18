Five Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Occupation Missile Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- Five Palestinians were martyred early Saturday when an Israeli occupation drone fired a missile at Balata refugee camp in the West Bank's eastern Nablus City, according to medics.

The drone missile attack targeted Palestinian Fatah Movement headquarters in Balata, which also injured seven others and caused heavy damage to the area, the city's medical sources said.

Israeli occupation forces have been launching barbaric atrocities on the besieged Gaza Strip, targeting defenseless civilians, hospitals and schools, since October 7th.

The aggression has so far led to the martyrdom of more than 12,000 Palestinians, including women, children and old people, and the injury of over 30,000 others. (end)

