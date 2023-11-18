US Reiterates UNRWA Gaza Aid Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- The US underscored the importance of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) work to enable life-saving humanitarian aid to reach those in need in Gaza.

This came in a phone call by Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer with UNRWA'S Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini on the Humanitarian Situation in Gaza late Friday, the White House said in a press release.

During the phone conversation, they discussed the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, with Finer expressing his condolences for the loss of 103 UNRWA staff since October 7, the highest number of UN aid workers killed in any conflict, according to the release.

He also expressed gratitude for the commitment of UNRWA's staff to deliver humanitarian aid and provide essential services in Gaza, it added.

Finer also reiterated the US commitment to supporting the Agency's critical work as a lifeline for millions. (end)

rsr









