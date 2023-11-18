Qatargp Opening Day Wraps Up With Broken Record

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The exciting race weekend of MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2023 has begun.

The first day of the Grand Prix revolved around teams from all categories familiarizing themselves with the track and determining strategies for the upcoming races during the weekend. This is the first-time teams have raced in the newly upgraded circuit and the free practice sessions gave them an opportunity to learn more about the technical aspects of the race.

The Grand Prix offered spectators continued racing action with MotoGP categories as well as the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup which is the biggest platform for aspiring young riders on their journey to participate in MotoGP. Among the contenders in the championship is Hamad Al Sahouti, an emerging talent from Qatar. Hamad Al Sahouti has also made strides in previous seasons of the Asia Talent Cup as well as the European Talent Cup.

Overall in the practice sessions Jaume Masia from Leopard Racing in Moto3 and Fermín Aldeguer from Speed Up racing in Moto2 took the lead with lap times averaging to 2 minutes, 6 seconds and 1 minute and 58 seconds respectively. Fermín Aldeguer's incredible performance led him to break the record with the fastest lap time in the practice sessions. In the MotoGP category, with an unexpected outcome, Raúl Fernández from CryptoDATA RNF team finished with the fastest lap time of 1 minute and 52 seconds in the practice session.

The Fan Zone was bustling with attendees participating in numerous activities and they got the chance to engage with the riders during the meet and greet sessions. Fans were delighted by the presence of Qatar GP Junior reporters interacting with the riders and creating a lively atmosphere in the Fan Zone.

The MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix Of Qatar 2023 promises thrilling race action with the Tissot Sprint Race Saturday coming to Lusail International Circuit for the first time ever. During the next two days, spectators will watch teams in intense competition to secure the title.