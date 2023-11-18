Israel Gives Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital One Hour To Evacuate: Doctor

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera
Israeli forces have given doctors, patients and displaced people at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza one hour to evacuate the compound, a medical source told Al Jazeera.
The doctor said it was an“impossible” as the facility, which has been bombarded and besieged by Israeli troops for days, houses thousands of people, many in critical condition.
“They do not have any ambulances to transfer the patients and premature babies to the south [of Gaza],” said Al Jazeera's Youmna ElSayed, reporting from Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Saturday.
“This is what he called 'a crisis', to ask them to evacuate in one hour.”
