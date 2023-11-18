Aspetar Releases November Journal Focusing On ACL Rehabilitation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aspetar has released a special edition of its Sports Medicinal Journal in conjunction with the inaugural international conference dedicated to Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL).

The event, the Aspetar International Rehabilitation Conference, marks the world's first gathering solely focused on ACL rehabilitation, and is scheduled to start today and will continue till tomorrow.

The November edition with the topic“Targeted Topic: Rehabilitation After ACL Injury,” is an extensive 130-page compilation discussing the critical subject of ACL rehabilitation, a matter of paramount importance for athletes across all levels.

Prof Nebojsa Popovic MD PhD, the Editor-in-Chief said:“Rehabilitation remains one of the most important parts of Sports Medicine that affects both active and former athletes. We are in a stage of development of Sports Medicine where Sports Rehabilitation has become increasingly scientific and specialised and it's helpful to reflect on the journey that has brought us to this position.”

Highlighting the recently published Aspetar Clinical Practice Guideline on Rehabilitation after ACLR, Prof Popovic said the guideline offers an insightful overview of systematic reviews on the efficacy of rehabilitation interventions post ACL reconstruction. It distills the available evidence into clinical recommendations, drawing from expert consensus to guide treating clinicians.

“Aligned with the Aspetar Journal philosophy, we try to add value for our readers by including some more easily digested artistic depictions to keep our publication reader-friendly,” he said.

“In addition to all these excellent papers, I would like to strongly recommend to you the sports careers story of a female football star from Sweden Hanna Glas. She opens up to discuss and share her experience with multiple knee injuries, four major knee ligament surgeries, and an especially long rehabilitation period of solitude,” he added.

Access the latest journal at aspetar for a deeper exploration of the advancements in ACL rehabilitation and insightful stories from the world of sports. Downloading the journal is free of charge.