Ahlers & Ogletree's Jewelry & Gifting Auction, December 1-2, Has Items Perfect For Holiday Gift-Giving

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Atlanta, GA, USA, November 17, 2023 -- A dazzling 5.64-carat pear-cut diamond and platinum ring; a beautiful Cartier coral, pearl and 18k gold necklace; and a 26 total carat weight diamond and platinum Riviera necklace are just a few of the expected top lots in Ahlers & Ogletree's two-day Jewelry & Gifting auction scheduled for December 1st and 2nd, online and live in the Atlanta gallery, starting at 10 am Eastern time both days.



The two sessions combined will present over 600 lots of fine jewelry by Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier and others; collectible watches by Rolex, Vacheron Constantin and others; designer accessories and costume jewelry by Chanel, Hermes, Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Rebecca Collins and Masha Archer, and more. These would make for perfect holiday gifts.



Included in the sale are more than 200 lots of studio couture jewelry and vintage designer fashion accessories from the estate of Vectra Orkin Barnette – an avid lifetime collector of fine antiques and decorative arts from Italy, France and China – and fine jewelry from the estate of Fred Bentley, Sr. – the cherished local Atlanta politician, art collector, patriarch and philanthropist.



All three of the expected top lots named above are in the Day 2 session, with the diamond and platinum ring carrying the highest pre-sale estimate ($80,000-$125,000). The 5.64-carat, pear-shaped brilliant faceted diamond is of SI-2 clarity and E color. It's flanked by two modified bullet cut step faceted diamonds of VS-1 clarity and E/F color, weighing 0.96 ctw. The ring is absolutely stunning.



The Cartier (French, 1847) coral, pearl and 18kt gold quadruple-strand necklace from 1976 has two strands of spherical orange red coral beads flanked by two strands of white bodied cultured pearls, centering an ornate clasp set 24 native cut with carved vegetal motif green emeralds weighing 4.05 ctw, plus nine marquise cut and 40 round brilliant cut diamonds weighing 8.00 ctw (est. $10,000-$15,000).



The platinum tested diamond Riviera (or Riverie) necklace boasts one round brilliant cut diamond weighing about 2.20 carats of VS-2 clarity and I/J color, plus 95 graduated round brilliant cut diamonds of VS-2/SI-1 clarity and H/I color, weighing approximately 24.00 ctw. The diamond clasp contains one marquise cut and six baguette cut diamonds weighing 0.15 ctw (est. $35,000-$70,000).



A diamond and platinum ring having one marquise cut brilliant faceted diamond weighing 3.72 carats, with SI-2 clarity and J color, flanked by two triangular cut brilliant faceted diamonds of SI-1 clarity and G/H color, weighing 1.50 ctw, with a GIA Diamond Grading Report, should hit $18,000-$35,000.



A gem set 18kt white gold necklace with pendant, having one large triangular cut medium dark strong blue tanzanite stone weighing 20.00 ctw, plus one smaller tanzanite weighing 6.75 ctw, set with 375 round brilliant cut diamonds of overall SI-1 clarity and G/H color, has an estimate of $20,000-$30,000.



Two never-worn Rolex watches have identical $18,000-$22,000 estimates. One is a 2019 Oyster Perpetual date Submariner'“Hulk” stainless steel watch. The other is a 2019 Oyster Perpetual date GMT Master II“Batman” stainless steel watch. Both have tags, cards, papers and inner/outer boxes.



A circa 1969 Tiffany & Co. gem set 18k yellow gold bow brooch having 72 round brilliant cut diamonds of VVS-2/VS-1 clarity and F/G color, weighing 10.16 ctw, plus 60 round cut bright green emeralds weighing 3.82 ctw, stamped 'Tiffany & Co.” and“Paris”, should reach $10,000-$20,000.



A gem set 18k white gold necklace and pendant having 13 oval shape greenish blue/blue polished turquoise cabochons, plus around 170 round brilliant cut diamonds of VS-2/SI-1 clarity and H/I/J color, weighing 18.00 ctw, 18 inches long, weighing 85.5 grams, has an estimate of $12,000-$20,000.



Internet bidding will be available on Ahlers & Ogletree's popular online bidding platform, AandOAuctions, plus LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable and Bidsquare.



Previews will be held Monday, November 27, thru Thursday, November 30, from 10 am to 5 pm; and on auction days. Limited viewing is available during the live auction preview reception, which is open to the public on Wednesday, November 29, from 5 pm to 7 pm. All times Eastern. No appointment is needed. All previews are in the Ahlers & Ogletree gallery at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard NW.



To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree and the two-day, two-session auction slated for December 1st and 2nd, online and live in the Atlanta gallery, visit Updates are posted often. You can follow Ahlers & Ogletree via social media on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

Company :-Ahlers & Ogletree

User :- Natalie Ahlers

Email :

Phone :-404-869-2478

Url :-