Azerbaijan Appoints New Minister Of Defense Industry - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Vugar Mustafayev
has been appointed Minister of Defense Industry of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The relevant order was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev.
According to another order of the head of state, Vugar
Mustafayev was dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of
Defense Industry.
