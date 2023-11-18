Newly Appointed Defense Industry Minister Of Azerbaijan - Dossier

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Vugar Mustafayev
has been appointed Minister of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan by
order of President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
Vagif Mustafayev was born in 1986 in Baku. He studied at the
Academy of Public Administration under the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan in 2004-2008, specializing in "Engineering
Economics and Management" (Management), and in 2010-2013 - studied
at the master's degree program of "Khazar" University, specializing
in "Finance and Credit", received MBA degree (Business
Management).
He started his career in 2006, and worked in various companies
as a training coordinator, finance and accounting specialist until
2008.
Mustafayev worked as a chief specialist in "Erst & Young"
international auditing company in 2009-2012, as a director of
internal audit department in "Azerfon" in 2012-2014, and held
various positions in "PASHA Holding" and its member companies in
2014-2022, including chairman of audit commissions in "PASHA
Insurance" and "PASHA Heyat Insurance".
