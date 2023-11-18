Azerbaijan Presents Fifth Updated Draft Peace Treaty To Armenia - President's Assistant

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Azerbaijan has submitted the fifth updated draft of the peace treaty to Armenia, Azerbaijani President's aide - head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told reporters in Brussels, Trend reports via EU Reporter.

Hajiyev said the Armenian separatist regime has disarmed and left Azerbaijan.

"This removes obstacles to a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We believe that there is a historic opportunity to put an end to antagonism and enmity between the two countries and build a lasting peace based on the five principles proposed to Armenia by Azerbaijan," he said.

According to President's aide, Azerbaijan has created a model for resolving one of the most prolonged conflicts on the broader map of Eurasia.

"The Minsk Group co-chairmanship failed because its goal was to maintain Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijan's territories. We have put an end to the military occupation. Azerbaijan now prioritizes peace and normalization of relations with Armenia. But any peace agreement requires the presence of two parties, and Armenia must show goodwill. We have submitted the fifth updated draft of the peace agreement to Armenia, but they have not reacted for almost two months," Hikmet Hajiyev said.

He noted that new realities have emerged in the South Caucasus, and legality and legitimacy are at the core of these new realities.

"We want to build a new regional security architecture based on justice, recognizing each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty and ending all territorial claims. I think we should achieve peace and additional partners can support this agreement," Hajiyev said.

He emphasized that during the period of the so-called frozen conflict, some people in the European Parliament showed Azerbaijanophobia or Islamophobia towards Azerbaijan.

"The European Council recently made a statement criticizing Azerbaijan, which we consider inappropriate. European institutions have never treated Azerbaijan fairly during the occupation of its territories. For many years there were different approaches to separatist entities in Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan," the presidential aide said.



He added that some EU member states, such as France, have launched a militarization program in Armenia.

"We do not support militarization. Armenia does not need a militarization program. What is necessary is a program of peace. France is sending military armored personnel carriers with missile weapons to Armenia. Armenia is also buying French radar systems and Mistral short-range surface-to-air missiles. We have consistently warned member states, such as France, not to support separatism on the territory of Azerbaijan, and not to encourage Armenian revanchism or geopolitical games in our region. We believe that a historic opportunity has arisen, and the relevant European institutions should also be part of the solution, not the problem, to promote a peaceful agenda in the region," he said.