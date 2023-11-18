Azerbaijan Presents Fifth Updated Draft Peace Treaty To Armenia - President's Assistant

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Azerbaijan has
submitted the fifth updated draft of the peace treaty to Armenia,
Azerbaijani President's aide - head of the Foreign Policy
Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told
reporters in Brussels, Trend reports via EU Reporter.
Hajiyev said the Armenian separatist regime has disarmed and
left Azerbaijan.
"This removes obstacles to a peace agreement between Armenia and
Azerbaijan. We believe that there is a historic opportunity to put
an end to antagonism and enmity between the two countries and build
a lasting peace based on the five principles proposed to Armenia by
Azerbaijan," he said.
According to President's aide, Azerbaijan has created a model
for resolving one of the most prolonged conflicts on the broader
map of Eurasia.
"The Minsk Group co-chairmanship failed because its goal was to
maintain Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijan's territories. We have
put an end to the military occupation. Azerbaijan now prioritizes
peace and normalization of relations with Armenia. But any peace
agreement requires the presence of two parties, and Armenia must
show goodwill. We have submitted the fifth updated draft of the
peace agreement to Armenia, but they have not reacted for almost
two months," Hikmet Hajiyev said.
He noted that new realities have emerged in the South Caucasus,
and legality and legitimacy are at the core of these new
realities.
"We want to build a new regional security architecture based on
justice, recognizing each other's territorial integrity and
sovereignty and ending all territorial claims. I think we should
achieve peace and additional partners can support this agreement,"
Hajiyev said.
He emphasized that during the period of the so-called frozen
conflict, some people in the European Parliament showed
Azerbaijanophobia or Islamophobia towards Azerbaijan.
"The European Council recently made a statement criticizing
Azerbaijan, which we consider inappropriate. European institutions
have never treated Azerbaijan fairly during the occupation of its
territories. For many years there were different approaches to
separatist entities in Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan,"
the presidential aide said.
He added that some EU member states, such as France, have launched
a militarization program in Armenia.
"We do not support militarization. Armenia does not need a
militarization program. What is necessary is a program of peace.
France is sending military armored personnel carriers with missile
weapons to Armenia. Armenia is also buying French radar systems and
Mistral short-range surface-to-air missiles. We have consistently
warned member states, such as France, not to support separatism on
the territory of Azerbaijan, and not to encourage Armenian
revanchism or geopolitical games in our region. We believe that a
historic opportunity has arisen, and the relevant European
institutions should also be part of the solution, not the problem,
to promote a peaceful agenda in the region," he said.
