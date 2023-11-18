Ukrnafta Buys Five Pickup Trucks For Ukrainian Paratroopers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's biggest oil company Ukrnafta" has allocated more than UAH 5 million for the purchase of pickup trucks for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

That's according to the company's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukrnafta, together with the Come Back Alive Charity Foundation, purchased five new pickup trucks. They have already been delivered to the soldiers of the 71st Jaeger Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces," the company said in a statement.

It added that the vehicles would be used to deploy mobile fire teams with anti-tank weapons or portable anti-aircraft missile systems to shoot down Russian UAVs and missiles.

Ukrnafta fully financed the purchase by transferring UAH 5.124 million to the Fund.

Earlier reports said that the Naftogaz Group had purchased ten pickup trucks for the Ukrainian military to perform security tasks.