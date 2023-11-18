Ukrainian Air Defenses Shoot Down 29 Of 38 Enemy Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 29 out of 38 enemy Shahed UAVs from 20:00 on November 17 to 04:00 on November 18.

The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"From 20:00 on November 17 to 04:00 on November 18, 2023, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the northern and southeastern directions (Kursk region, Primorsk-Akhtarsk - Russia) with Shahed attack UAVs," the post reads.

Several groups of drones attacked different regions of Ukraine in several waves.

Ukraine used fighter jets, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups to repel the attack.